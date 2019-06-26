Sir Alex Ferguson reveals his greatest UCL regret in 2008 despite winning the trophy

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic figures in Manchester United, having won everything possible with the club during a legendary 27-year-long career as their manager. He won the Champions League in 2007-08, but recently revealed a big regret from the final game which keeps bothering him to this day.

“My problem in the 2007-08 final, maybe I even regret it to this day, was that I left Park Ji-Sung out completely in the final,” he was quoted as saying in a recent interview.

According to Daily Mail, Sir Ferguson admitted that while everything else went perfect in the game, he was faced with a selection headache and eventually, he chose not to bring the South Korean superstar onto the pitch.

“Winning the European Cup is great. It was a really great bunch of players with a great attitude about them and a good, strong squad. But I left Park out completely,” the Scot spoke to MUTV as per the English news agency.

He further added: “He had played such a great role and that’s the problem when you get to these finals. No player deserves to be left out of the final.”

The all-important game between United and Chelsea was played on 21 May 2008 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. It was also the first time in the Champions League that the final had been contested by two teams from England.

United won the match 6-5 on penalties after the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Cristiano Ronaldo gave the eventual victors the lead after 26 minutes, only for Frank Lampard to equalise just before half-time. Later, during the penalties, Ronaldo missed his chance and gave Chelsea the opportunity to win, but John Terry and Nicolas Anelka wasted their chances to hand the Red Devils the trophy.

Ryan Giggs, Nani and Anderson all came off the bench for United during the game but Park was not even named among the seven substitutes, causing him to miss the game altogether.