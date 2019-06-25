Liverpool star reveals desire to give up UCL medal in exchange for International success

Liverpool reached the promise land after winning the UEFA Champions League (UCL) recently, but one of their major stars would exchange that for success with his country.

Sadio Mane revealed his desire to exchange the UCL success for victory with Senegal in the African Cup, and perhaps Liverpool fans might not like the comment too much.

“Winning the competition with our country, who never won, it would be brutal I would change the Champions with Liverpool for the victory in the African Cup with Senegal, we would have an extraordinary return home, it’s my big dream,” he told France Football.

“It is in our hands to achieve something good, it is evident that we are one of the favorite teams in the tournament, or we can not deny it. It’s not enough to get results, you have to be at a great level in all the matches.”

Senegal have never won the African Cup, and find themselves in Group C with a very good chance of breaking their duck and bringing home cup glory.

The attacking player had a brilliant season with Liverpool, and has even been linked with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.