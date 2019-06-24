Ex-Barcelona manager says Lionel Messi is no team player and club suffers because of him

Former Manchester United and Barcelona manager Louis van Gaal believes both Lionel Messi and Neymar are not team players. He went on to put some blame of Barcelona struggling to win the UEFA Champions League on Messi as well.

While in conversation with Spanish publication El Pais, Van Gaal opened up on various topics and Messi & Barcelona were just two of them. He was of the opinion that the La Liga giants some time suffer because of Messi’s individual abilities.

“I am neither in the dressing room nor in the training of Barcelona. I can not judge. I like Messi as an individual player. He is the best individual player in the world because his statistics are amazing. I like it!

“But why has not the Champions League won five years ago? Why? As a captain, you must ask yourself why the team does not win in Europe. Barça has a wonderful squad. You can not say that Rakitic is bad, or that Coutinho is bad, or that Alba is a bad player, or Ter Stegen a bad goalie, or Arthur or Vidal …!

“I think Messi is also responsible for what is happening in Barcelona. Not only the coach. Players have a substantial part of responsibility for what happens on the team,” Van Gaal said.

Further expanding on the matter, he said, “I remember that Neymar at Barça played in Messi’s service. I’m not against Neymar. He is fabulous but in PSG he does not play for the team. And I believe that every player must play for the team. Even Messi.”