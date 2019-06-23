Who Vietnam might vote for in Ballon d’Or 2019

The Ballon d’Or 2019 ceremony is still some way off but speculations on who could be the favourites for the prestigious award never seem to die down. Journalists from all over the world are hand-picked to vote for the best player in the world and here FOX Sports Asia will look at who the ASEAN countries might vote for in Ballon d’Or 2019.

How the Ballon d’Or winner is selected

The editorial team of France Football shortlists 30 footballers who they believe were the best in the calendar year. One journalist from every FIFA-affiliated country is selected to pick his top five choices from the selected group of 30 players.

Their first picks of the shortlisted journalists get six points, second choices get four points, third choices three, fourth choices two and the last picks gets one point apiece. The player with maximum number of points at the end of the voting process is adjudged the winner of Ballon d’Or.

Who Vietnam might vote for

For Vietnam, journalist Truong Anh Ngoc from Thông Tấn Xã Việt Nam (TTXVN) has been selecting the country’s Ballon d’Or picks for years now. Last year, he voted for Luka Modric as his first choice, followed by Antoine Griezmann, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah.

For this year, he believes that Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk is the favourite to lift the prestigious trophy. Hinting that he might be voting for Van Dijk as his top choice, Truong Anh Ngoc told FOX Sports Asia, “I think Virgil Van Dijk is currently taking advantage. However, this is only a temporary advantage until June, so to make sure we need to wait more.”