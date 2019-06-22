Kylian Mbappe says UCL more important than Ballon d’Or; gives verdict on GOAT debate

Paris Saint Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe recently showed how good a team player he is, by revealing that he considers winning the Champions League title with his team to be a more important mission than winning individual awards like the Ballon d’Or. He also weighed in on the G.O.A.T debate, indicating how Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have influenced him over the years.

The French forward is just 20 years old but is already one of the biggest achievers in football in recent years. He has already won the Ligue 1 title thrice and was also the World Champion with France in 2018. Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Mbappe opened up on a host of topics.

When asked whether he would win the Ballon d’Or or a European Cup first, he said: “The most important thing is to win the Champions League because you can win the Ballon d’Or and not stay in history. If it was tennis, I would say Ballon d’Or because you play alone.”

“Football is a sport that you play with a team and I think if you want to win the Ballon d’Or, you have to win the Champions League. You can’t win the Ballon d’Or without the Champions League now, it’s so important in the eyes of the world. I want to win the Champions League first. If I can win the Ballon d’Or, okay, but my objective is to win the Champions League first,” he added.

The youngster then proceeded to provide his insight on all the debate surrounding two of football’s greatest legends – Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Mbappe said that both players have made indelible marks of their own in the sport and that he intends to add on to the legacy before finally calling it a day several years later.

“I don’t want to be the best ever. I want to be proud and do my best. I do everything I can do to have success and to win trophies, collective and individual. To do everything is what I want to do,” he said.

Kylian Mbappe also revealed the name of his favourite footballers before the end of the interview and unsurprisingly, Messi and Ronaldo were a part of his all-time list.

“It’s difficult [to name a few players] because football now is different than 20 years ago. I could say Pele, but he played in the 1950s, and I could say now [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Lionel] Messi, [Diego] Maradona, [Zinedine] Zidane. There are a lot of players and it is difficult to pick one because when you pick one, you forget every player who had a great career,” the pacy winger was quoted as saying. It was then that he dropped his verdict on the G.O.A.Ts:

“Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Zidane, Ronaldinho. They are names that have made history and will never be forgotten,” he concluded.

