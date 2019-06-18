Reports: Champions League winner snubs Real Madrid, Juventus to stay at Anfield

Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah is a happy man at Liverpool following his Champions League win at the end of last season. It is also being reported that he has further rejected the advances of both Real Madrid and Juventus while revealing that he is staying at Anfield next season.

According to several sources, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez and manager Zinedine Zidane were keen on signing the Reds’ attacker after a fantastic season that saw him emerge the Premier League top scorer alongside teammate Sadio Mane and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Real Madrid are understandably interested in a massive squad overhaul ahead of the next season, given how poorly they performed in 2018-19.

Meanwhile, Don Balon reports that Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus were also interested in a summer move for the 27-year-old until recently. The Bianconeris are looking for a suitable strike partner for the Portuguese talisman and were also fine with offering the likes of Paulo Dybala in exchange for the former AS Roma man.

However, Salah is no mood to think about Liverpool and has rejected the advances of both Juventus and Real Madrid, indicating that his future will remain with the Reds, according to Don Balon. The Liverpool talisman also finished runner-up in the Premier League 2018-19 season with his club, apart from laying his hands on the Champions League trophy. In the Premier League, Liverpool finished just one point behind winner Manchester City, an all-time record in Europe’s top-five football leagues.