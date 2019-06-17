Former Champions League winners release kit inspired by their UEFA Cup final ticket

Football clubs use all sorts of inspiration for their new kits every season and Porto have now set a new benchmark for the others to follow.

The Portuguese club won the UEFA Cup in 2003 where they defeated Celtic in the final at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Sevilla. And they have taken inspiration from the ticket of the final to design their new alternate jersey for the upcoming 2019/20 season.

Porto, then managed by Jose Mourinho won the encounter 3-2 after extra time. Goals from Derlei and Dmitri Alenichev were cancelled by a brace from Henrik Larsson and the match went into extra time. Derlei then scored in the 115th minute to win the match for Porto.

The Portuguese side went on to win the Champions League the very next season under Mourinho, defeating Monaco 3-0 in the final.