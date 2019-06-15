WATCH: Virgil van Dijk burns Lionel Messi in a sprint; records highest top speed in the UCL

Since joining Liverpool in January 2018, center-back Virgil Van Dijk has evolved a lot to become one of the most important players of his club.

The former Southampton player enjoyed a brilliant 2018-19 campaign as Liverpool lifted the Champions League trophy, apart from finishing the Premier League as runners-up, only one point behind champions Manchester City. With his national team Netherlands, van Dijk also emerged runner-up in the UEFA Nations League.

On top of all of the above achievements, the 27-year-old was also elected as the PFA (Professional Footballers Association) Player of the Year. Up next on van Dijk’s wishlist could be the Ballon d’Or and he has even pipped Lionel Messi to be the betting favourite for the 2019 edition of the award.

Meanwhile, a recent report suggests that the Dutchman recently broke yet another record that he himself may not know about.

It is GiveMeSport that reports that van Dijk is the fastest player in the entire Champions League 2018-19 season.

According to the English publication, he was clocked at 34.5 km/h (21.44 miles/h) during Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the first leg match of the semi-final fixtures. Given below is a video that shows the moment where the record was broken:

The sprint where VVD reached 34.5 km/h (highest in the UCL this season) plus Robbo just being Robbo pic.twitter.com/nOn72nySeN — James John (@JamesJohn2427) June 15, 2019

As you can see, Messi was moving forward with the ball with Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez on either side as his passing options. Andrew Robertson was the only Liverpool defender who was initially available to cover the ground.

That was when van Dijk produced an incredible display of speed to run and fall back in defence. In doing so, he also prevented Messi from having a chance to pass the ball to Alba. Messi’s only other option was Suarez whose attempt at scoring was subsequently blocked by Robertson.

Given how Messi himself is a very fast runner, it is rather commendable that the Dutchman overtook even the Argentine during his sprint.

Van Dijk’s pace hence prevented Barcelona from scoring another goal, which in turn would have proved vital for them based on what we know happened in the second-leg match a week later. It is safe to say that had Barcelona managed a 4-0 win at Camp Nou, Liverpool’s second-leg comeback and eventual win in the finals would have been impossible.