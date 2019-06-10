Tottenham Hotspur star not enjoying sharing camp with Liverpool players after UCL final loss

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has revealed that ‘it’s a bit draining’ to share the dressing room with Liverpool players on England duty.

The Reds had defeated Spurs 2-0 in an all-English UEFA Champions League final and immediately after that, the England players had to travel to Portugal for the UEFA Nations League semifinals. Naturally, the Liverpool players would have boasted of their win in the camp and Rose revealed the same.

“It’s not draining coming to play for your country,” he said as reported by Independent.

“It is a bit draining having lost last weekend and having to share the camp with Liverpool players. You are reminded every day that you lost the final and that was a unique experience for me.

“I have never been through that myself. I was definitely tired from a long season with my club and having to come to England didn’t help. But as I said, whenever you’re selected for England it is a great occasion. It is one I will always welcome and cherish.”

However, he was quick to add that Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez have been great so far.

“They’ve been great. We have a great squad here. I have known Jordan for 10 years now. He has been fine, we have spoken about the game. Our congratulations go to them. I couldn’t have asked for either of them to have been much better than they have.”

England went on to lose the Nations League semifinals to the Netherlands 2-1 after extra time but won the third-place playoff against Switzerland on penalties.