Champions League streaker reveals Liverpool players slid into her DMs

Kinsey Wolanski, who shot to notoriety after streaking in the Champions League finals between Liverpool and Tottenham, claims that a couple of Liverpool players tried to get in touch with her.

Wolanski, 22, made global headlines when she streaked across the Champions League final pitch at Wanda Metropolitano as a PR stunt for her boyfriend’s adult website, Vitaly Uncensored.

She was then arrested but her social media profile also grew considerably as a result, not to mention a massive boost in Vitaly Uncensored’s registered user count.

“After I was released from jail I had gone from 300,000 followers on Instagram to over two million. You can’t buy that kind of publicity,” she told news.com.au.

“Suddenly I was famous all over the world and had job offers flooding in. I don’t think I did anyone any harm, it was just a bit of fun.”

However, job offers from strangers wasn’t the only kind of attention she attracted as Wolanski revealed that she had gotten flirtatious DMs from a couple of Liverpool players who were on the field too.

“I’m not revealing any names, but a couple of the Liverpool players did send me private flirty messages after I streaked the game.

“One sent some heart emojis and the other one, a message saying, ‘I saw you at the game’.

“I honestly didn’t even know who they were until I clicked on their profiles. I didn’t respond though as I already have a boyfriend,” she added.