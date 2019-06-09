WATCH: Drunk Jurgen Klopp nearly falls off bus while celebrating Liverpool’s UCL win

On June 1, Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League for the sixth time in history by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the finals. Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi scored the goals that handed the Reds their first UCL title after a gap of fourteen long years.

The victory was a sweet moment for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as well, as this his first title after a gap of seven years – his previous cup win came in 2012 when he lifted the DFB-Pokal with Borussia Dortmund.

Klopp has been one of the biggest masterminds of Liverpool’s growth over the past three or four years and he definitely deserved the European title for his efforts. He knew that himself and chose to celebrate in style – by getting drunk atop the team bus during Liverpool’s victory parade in England!

At one point, he got so drunk that he almost fell off the bus. But that did not stop the German as he continued celebrating with utmost joy and passion.

Watch his “drunken” celebration right here:

Jurgen pissed and nearly falling off the bus. Our manager, wouldn't swap him for anyone in the world. #Ivens Posted by Kopites World on Sunday, June 2, 2019

Earlier, Liverpool ended the 2018-19 Premier League on a good note, finishing just one point behind champions Manchester City. The Reds’ Champions League win was a fitting way to make a comeback after they lost the previous edition’s final to Real Madrid last year.