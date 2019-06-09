Reports: Arsenal boss Unai Emery and wife heckled by Spurs fans on a flight; forced to change seats

On 31st May, Arsenal manager Unai Emery and wife had to face a difficult situation while travelling to watch the UEFA Champions League. According to reports, Emery was forced to change seats after Tottenham fans travelling in the same flight abused them.

The former Paris Saint Germain manager was invited to the game held in Madrid, as a guest of US-based hotel-booking website Hotels.com. The Spaniard travelled with his wife via air, but The Times reports, via Mirror, that he could not enjoy his trip.

Emery apparently booked business class tickets for an Iberia flight from London’s Heathrow Airport to Madrid last Friday, but the plane was full of Tottenham Hotspur fans who share an intense rivalry with their North London neighbours Arsenal. The Spurs fans were quick to notice the 47-year-old among the other travellers and proceeded to jeer at him excessively.

At one point, the disturbance crossed limits and Emery allegedly had to move away from his wife to spare her the abuse.

Just two days earlier – on 29th May – Arsenal had gone down against Premier League rivals Chelsea in the Europa League final. Chelsea had won the game quite easily as the final scoreline of 4-1 would suggest.

The reception that was given to Emery by Tottenham fans in the Madrid-bound flight hence added to the humiliation he received over the course of less than a week.

Meanwhile, the Champions League final did not end well for the Spurs, who produced one of their poorest performances of the 2018-19 season to lose 2-0 to Liverpool. Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi were Liverpool’s goalscorers who ended Tottenham’s hopes of a first-ever European title.

