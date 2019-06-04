Reports: Fixed match in La Liga led to UCL qualification for Valencia

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) qualification of Valencia appears to have come under heavy scrutiny amid allegations of match fixing in the La Liga side’s match against Valladolid.

In some rather stunning news, El Mundo, a respected newspaper in Spain, is reporting that as many as seven players were bought during the match, in order to help secure qualification for Valencia to the continental competition.

HUGE NEWS El Mundo (The 2nd largest digital newspaper published in Spanish) are reporting that seven Real Valladolid players were ‘bought’ to throw their final La Liga game vs Valencia. A game that saw Valencia secure Champions League football over Getafe. (1/3) — Kristian Sturt (@FootieWriter) June 4, 2019

Recordings have been unearthed which seem to prove that there were indeed seven players and “no more” involved in the fixing process, and their performances (or lack of), led to Valencia gaining a place in the UCL.

Raul Bravo, Carlos Aranda and Borja Fernandez were all allegedly involved in the deal, and have been released on bail after being charged with corruption in sport and other crimes.

“Seven players were bribed, no more,” Aranda allegedly told a person on the phone.

“Bet 10,000 euros and you will win 20,000 euros,” Aranda continued.

Carlos Aranda allegedly even told a friend about what was going to happen.

“Look mate, Valencia are winning the first half and the second, ok?” he said.

“Listen to me, they’re winning the first and second half, ok?

“So, they win the first half and the match as well; not that they win, that they have to score two goals in two halves, that they win the first and second…

“Look, you know what it is, no one can know, but you know what it is. No one. No one means no one; no one, not your friends, not anyone.”

It remains to be seen what serious action will be taken in this case.