Champions League winners Van Dijk, Wijnaldum given warm welcome by Netherlands squad

Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum received a warm welcome from their Netherlands team-mates after winning the Champions League with Liverpool.

The duo started as Liverpool overcame Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final in Madrid on Saturday.

And, they were warmly received by their international team-mates on Monday as Netherlands prepare for the Nations League Finals.

Van Dijk and Wijnaldum were applauded by the squad and staff, including coach Ronald Koeman, as they arrived in camp.

The players even broke into song for Wijnaldum, chanting about the midfielder.

Netherlands face England in the semi-finals in Guimaraes on Thursday before either playing a final or third-place play-off three days later.