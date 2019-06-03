Watch: Are Liverpool now a bigger club than Manchester United after UCL 2019 victory?

Liverpool reached new heights by winning their sixth European Championship, getting the better of Tottenham Hotspur in the final of this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi were enough to see Spurs through and get Jurgen Klopp his first trophy as a Liverpool manager. And with this victory, talks of whether the Merseyside side are now a bigger English club than Manchester United have started to crop up.

As far as major trophies are concerned, both the clubs are now equal on 42. While United have 20 league titles and three UEFA Champions League wins, Liverpool have 18 league titles and six UCL titles. On top of that, while United lead with 12 FA Cups, their biggest rivals have seven, Liverpool lead the League Cup lists with eight as compared to United’s three.

Moreover, the Merseyside club have three Europea Leagues. United, on the other hand, only have one. The Manchester-based giants, however, have a European Cup Winners’ Cup title to show for as well, while Liverpool have none.

Here FOX Sports Asia’s pundits Rhysh Roshan Rai and John Wilkinson discuss who should be considered the bigger English club out of the two.