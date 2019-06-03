Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to win UEFA Champions League goal of the season

UEFA’s technical observers voted for the 10 best goals of the recently concluded Champions League 2018/19 competition and two familiar names – Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi – emerged on top.

The technical observers comprised of well known names in the footballing fraternity including former Manchester United manager David Moyes, current England boss Gareth Southgate, Belgium boss Roberto Martinez and Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.

They reviewed the goals scored in the UEFA Champions League this season, picked out the 10 best among them and ranked them in order.

Unsurprisingly, it was Lionel Messi’s wonder freekick against Liverpool and Cristiano Ronaldo’s supreme volley against Manchester United that were voted as the top two goals, with the Portuguese taking pole position.

Barcelona was the team with the most representation in the list, with 5 goals coming from the Catalan side.

Here are the top 10 goals scored in the Champions League 2018/19 season:

1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus v Manchester United) – Group stages

2 Lionel Messi (Barcelona v Liverpool) – Semifinal, first leg

3 Sadio Mané (Bayern v Liverpool) – Round of 16, second leg

4 Ivan Rakitić (Tottenham v Barcelona) – Group stages

5 Leroy Sané (Manchester City v Hoffenheim) – Group stages

6 Kylian Mbappé (Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain) – Round of 16, first leg

7 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk) – Group stages

8 Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona v Tottenham) – Group stages

9 Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona v Manchester United) – Quarterfinals, second leg

10 Luis Suárez (Barcelona v Liverpool) – Semifinals, first leg