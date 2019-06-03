Jose Mourinho reveals how Mohamed Salah can win Ballon d’Or 2019

Jose Mourinho, former Manchester United manager and pundit with beIN Sports, revealed that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah can win his first-ever Ballon d’Or trophy this year, if he can lead Egypt to the African Nations Cup this summer.

Mohamed Salah had a good 2018-19 season with Liverpool, finishing as the top-scorer of the Premier League along with teammate Sadio Mane and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Liverpool ended the season as runners-up, just one point behind Champions Manchester City.

Salah extended his run in the Champions League as well, scoring in the finals to help the Reds to their first European trophy after fourteen long years.

Salah’s 2018-19 campaign is identical to that of Luka Modric in 2017-18. The Croatian finished runners-up in the La Liga before lifting the UCL with Real Madrid. Modric then went on to shine in the 2018 FIFA World Cup where he helped his team reach the finals. The midfielder’s role in Real Madrid’s title wins and Croatia’s World Cup success proved vital for him in the 2018 Ballon d’Or race, where he triumphed over Lionel Messi who had a spectacular domestic season but nothing else to offer apart from that.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Mourinho said that a good run for Salah that potentially ends in a title win in the upcoming African Nations Cup will help the Egyptian gain an upper hand over Lionel Messi in the race for the 2019 Ballon d’Or award.

Mourinho says Salah has to win the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt to dream of winning the Ballon d'Or 🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/8tNUWYpcmE — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) June 1, 2019

Messi once again had a good domestic season with Barcelona as he helped the Spanish giants lift yet another La Liga title. But Barcelona failed to perform in the Champions League, losing to Salah’s Liverpool in the semi-finals before tasting yet another defeat in the Spanish Copa del Rey finals against Valencia.

2018-19 was definitely Messi’s year individually – he won the European Golden Shoe, the UCL top-scorer award and the La Liga top-scorer award – but had little to offer in the form of trophies.

The Argentine is a part of his national team that will contest for the upcoming Copa America, where he will hope to end the season on a high by winning what would be his first-ever victory with Argentina’s national team.