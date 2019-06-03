Jose Mourinho leaves out Cristiano Ronaldo and all Manchester United players in his UCL Team of the Season

Former Manchester United manager and currently a football pundit with beIN Sports, Jose Mourinho just named his UEFA Champions League Team of the Year. Mourinho’s UCL Team of the Year has several key names missing, including that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mourinho’s Team consists of the following eleven players:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Defenders: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (AFC Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Donny van de Beek (AFC Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (AFC Ajax), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

As you can observe, six out of the eleven players are from Liverpool who went on to lift the coveted trophy on Sunday. Manchester City did well in the Premier League, but they got eliminated in the quarter-finals at the hands of Spurs. As a result, there is no City player in the XI.

Mourinho also opted not to name any Manchester United players in his team, which is a bit odd considering that he was in charge of their management for almost half of the 2018-19 season. United were also eliminated in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo is understandably the biggest name absent from the former Real Madrid manager’s eleven. Other key names to miss out include Los Blancos stars who did not go beyond the last-16 round and the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. from Paris Saint Germain.

Quite notably, Mourino’s team consists only of players who played in teams that reached the final-four. Ajax has three entries – de Ligt, de Jong and van de Beek, while Barcelona and Tottenham take one space each out of the remaining two vacant spots – with the help of UCL top-scorer Lionel Messi and UCL finalist Christian Eriksen, respectively.