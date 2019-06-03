Social media reacts in anger after Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson disrespects UCL trophy

On Saturday, Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the finals of the Champions League, to get crowned the new kings of Europe for the sixth time in history. Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi ended their 14-year-long wait to re-possess the European trophy.

The very next day, the whole of Liverpool’s squad – including manager Jurgen Klopp, captain Jordan Henderson and the remaining teammates travelled back to the Merseyside, where they conducted a 6-hour-long victory parade to honour their sixth European win.

But the Reds’ celebrations had actually begun earlier, right while making the trip back to England from Madrid via flight. A few team members shared pictures and videos of what was happening in the plane. That is when team skipper Henderson chose to share a photo himself with his legs stretched out and rested on the Champions League trophy placed on the ground.

Check out Henderson’s Instagram photo below. The same photo was posted by Liverpool FC on their Facebook page as well:

The photo attracted a huge number of negative comments, as fans were of the opinion that the England international was completely disrespecting the prestigious piece of silverware – not only by placing it on the ground but also by resting his legs on top of it. Some of them also compared the occasion to South Korea’s U-18 team who were recently stripped of their Panda Cup title win for disrespecting the trophy in a similar manner.

Check out some of the comments below:

What are your thoughts on the Liverpool captain’s actions? Let us know in the comments below.