Reports: Liverpool offer Jurgen Klopp huge new deal post UCL triumph

Manager Jurgen Klopp is undoubtedly the biggest reason for Liverpool’s latest Champions League triumph and as per the latest reports, the club’s owners intend to acknowledge his efforts by tying him down to new and extended contract with a pay rise as well.

Klopp’s current contract ends in 2022 June and he has already explained on numerous occasions that he is not looking to leave Anfield before that. And according to BBC, Liverpool’s owners the Fenway Sports Group wants to secure the 51-year-old German for longer.

“Jurgen is a brilliant coach but just as importantly he is a humble and caring man,” Tom Werner the chairman of Fenway said on Sunday.

“When the players threw Jurgen in the air after our victory, they were acknowledging what all Liverpool fans know – he is beloved by all who appreciate football.”

According to BBC‘s reports, Werner went on to suggest that they would be looking to extend Klopp’s contract and also add some rewards into the new deal, to acknowledge the German’s achievements with the club so far.

Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 when the Reds were just a little bit better off than the mid-table teams in England. From that point of time until today, the German strove to build his team, succeeding in the process quite gradually.

Fans started noticing Liverpool once again in the 2017-18 season when they defeated Manchester City in Premier League encounters and reached the Champions League final too. Their fate was to go down to Real Madrid in the all-important game but Liverpool had already made quite an impression by then.

The 2018-19 season was Liverpool’s best year in over a decade. They lost to Manchester City in the Premier League title race, but by just a single point. Saturday’s Champions League win further highlighted them as one of the strongest teams in Europe. And as per the club’s management, the credit is almost entirely Klopp’s for the taking.