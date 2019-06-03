Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo reveals which player can challenge Lionel Messi for the Ballon d’Or 2019

After Liverpool’s brilliant Champions League victory on Saturday, Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that Reds’ defender Virgil van Dijk has the best shot at winning the 2019 Ballon d’Or – apart from Lionel Messi of course.

Virgil van Dijk had a brilliant game against Tottenham in the Champions League final and he played a vital role in his team’s success as well. Liverpool kept a clean sheet thanks to the Dutch defender and goalkeeper Alisson Backer and goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi eventually brought the title to Anfield.

According to Don Balon, Cristiano Ronaldo watched the game and also paid close attention to the action on the pitch, while simultaneously texting his former Real Madrid teammates in Whatsapp Group conversations. Apparently, Ronaldo then told his Real Madrid friends that van Dijk could take home the Ballon d’Or by defeating Lionel Messi, just like Croatian star Luka Modric did last year.

He further added that Messi should win the Copa America with Argentina at all costs if he wants to remove the shadow of doubt cast on him as a player, especially after Barcelona’s humiliating loss to Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Champions League earlier in May.

A month ago, it was expected by all that Messi would win yet another Ballon d’Or without a doubt, but that was followed by Barcelona’s UCL exit at the hands of Liverpool and a loss against Valencia in the Copa del Rey finals – Messi was not able to do much in both games. With van Dijk establishing his name as the finest defender in football at the moment by winning the UCL, Messi’s position at the top of the Ballon d’Or probability standings does look threatened.