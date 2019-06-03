Jamie Carragher reveals Sir Alex Ferguson predicted Jurgen Klopp success at Liverpool

On Saturday, Premier League giants Liverpool led by manager Jurgen Klopp overcame Tottenham Hotspur in the finals of the Champions League to be crowned the kings of Europe for the sixth time in history.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has been singled out for praise after turning Liverpool into one of the most formidable teams in Europe. The former Borussia Dortmund manager joined Liverpool in 2015 and took four years to clinch his first European title with the Reds, but in doing so he also made Liverpool one of the strongest teams in the world.

On Sunday, former England international and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher revealed that legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson had predicted the rise of Klopp at Anfield. In his column for The Telegraph, Carragher wrote that Ferguson’s words on the German a few years ago was what made him get genuinely excited about his former club once again.

“I can recall the moment when I became genuinely excited about what Jurgen Klopp would bring to Liverpool. It was not just his work in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, thrilling as that was. Nor was it that his natural enthusiasm and personality was so perfect for Anfield, which he demonstrated upon arrival. There is more to being a great manager than charm and personality,” Carragher wrote, before adding:

“The true endorsement came on a visit to Old Trafford a couple of years ago. I was invited to play in Michael Carrick’s testimonial and had the chance to speak to Sir Alex Ferguson. I had read Fergie’s complimentary remarks about the Liverpool manager, so wanted to hear more. “He’s got something about him. He is very confident,” Sir Alex told me.”

“There was a look of genuine admiration for Klopp, accompanied by that added hint of concern, telling me all I needed. “If Fergie is worried, this guy must be the real deal,” I thought,” Carragher wrote.

According to the former England international, Sir Ferguson had met Klopp at a UEFA managerial conference, where elite coaches sit together to discuss the direction of the game. Klopp, who still relatively young at the time, attended as then-Dortmund manager and impressed the former Manchester United boss with his opinions and knowledge on a diverse range of subjects.

Klopp has definitely come a long way since then, reaching the Champions League finals three times and finally winning the trophy this time.

Earlier against Tottenham, goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi helped Liverpool prevent a repeat of what happened in the 2018 UCL finals against Real Madrid. The Champions League capped off an incredible season for the Reds, who also finished second in the Premier League just one point behind Champions Manchester City.