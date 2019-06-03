Kane gutted but pledges Spurs will be back

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi secured Champions League glory for Liverpool, but Harry Kane vowed Spurs will bounce back.

Harry Kane is “gutted” Tottenham lost the Champions League final but believes they will come back stronger next year.

Kane was selected by Mauricio Pochettino to face Liverpool in Saturday’s showpiece despite having been out since early April with an ankle injury.

Mohamed Salah converted a contentious penalty in the second minute and Divock Origi struck late after coming off the bench to earn the Reds a 2-0 win and their sixth European Cup.

Kane struggled to make an impact, contributing just 11 passes and 26 touches and only managing to record a single shot at goal despite playing the full 90 minutes.

But as the England captain thanked Spurs supporters for their backing, Kane promised his team will bounce back from losing their first ever Champions League final.

“Gutted we couldn’t get the job done last night. We’ll learn from it and come back stronger next year,” Kane wrote on Twitter.

“Thanks to our fans for your unbelievable support home and away this season. You’ve been incredible.”

Kane will hope to put the disappointment of Madrid behind him when he leads England into the Nations League Finals.

The Three Lions, bidding for a first major international trophy since winning the World Cup in 1966, face Netherlands in the semis.

Gareth Southgate’s side will take on either Switzerland or hosts Portugal in the final if they come through that last-four clash.