Living the dream! – Liverpool players celebrate Champions League triumph

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold were among the Liverpool players to celebrate on social media on Sunday.

Celebrations are up and running for Liverpool after they beat Tottenham in the Champions League final.

Mohamed Salah’s second-minute penalty put the Reds ahead in Madrid, with Divock Origi coming off the bench to seal victory late on.

Liverpool’s sixth European Cup goes some way to making up for last year’s loss to Real Madrid in the final in Kiev.

The players are now heading back to Liverpool to celebrate with the club’s fans but took time to mark their success on social media.