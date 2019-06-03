Liverpool can always make miracles – Wenger hails ‘special’ European champions

Liverpool’s Champions League victory was in keeping with everything Arsene Wenger knows about the club from his time in England.

Arsene Wenger believes Liverpool’s Champions League triumph under Jurgen Klopp is typical of the club and the city.

The Reds claimed their sixth success in Europe’s premier competition by beating Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid on Saturday – Divock Origi’s late goal sealing glory after Mohamed Salah established a second-minute lead from the penalty spot.

Liverpool needed an improbable semi-final comeback against Barcelona to earn their shot at glory and former Arsenal boss Wenger marvelled at what they achieved this season.

“Liverpool is the city of the music, of the working class and of football. We have seen an example tonight that it goes all well together,” he told beIN Sports while working as a pundit alongside Jose Mourinho.

“For everybody who has managed in England, we know Liverpool is a special place for football and that is why they can always make miracles.”

Liverpool also reached last season’s final, where they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in Kiev.

While Wenger felt a scrappy encounter with Spurs showed how Jurgen Klopp’s team can improve in technical terms, he believes they arguably have even more valuable qualities that must be preserved under their inspirational manager.

“Sometimes you are in a position with a team where you want to improve the team but without destroying your strong points,” he said.

“They need maybe, to dominate European football, to improve the technical level, But as well they might lose what is their strength at the moment – that solidarity, their fighting spirit.

“In our jobs we know we need to improve the team but then, by improving one aspect, you destroy what made you win.”