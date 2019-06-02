Jurgen Klopp reveals what Pep Guardiola told him over phone after Liverpool’s UCL win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed what Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola told him over the phone immediately after the Reds’ UEFA Champions League final victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool amassed as many as 97 points in the English Premier League, only to finish second to Guardiola’s City, who finished with a point more than them. However, the disappointment of finishing second in the league was overshadowed by their sixth European Championship victory in Madrid.

During his post-match press conference, Klopp revealed that Guardiola had called him and promised an even fight again next season.

“A second ago I spoke to Pep Guardiola on the phone. Our head physio (Lee Nobes) worked for Manchester City at the start of the year but he wanted to win the Champions League… no, it’s a joke!!

“We promised each other that we will kick each other’s butts again next season. We will go for everything and see what we get.

“Getting 97 points in the Premier League and winning the Champions League is an unbelievable long way to go and we did it. That’s incredible. Now we’ve won something, we will carry on. We will win things. That is big. I am really happy,” he said.