Statistics prove that Lionel Messi does it better in UCL than anyone else on a ‘cold Tuesday night in Stoke’

Lionel Messi is a genius. There is no arguing against it. And even though the little magician may have been unable to get past the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League (UCL), statistics show he is still the European player most English sides dread.

The homework was done by Opta, who are now claiming that Messi has scored more goals than any other player against English teams, owing to his incredible contributions for Barcelona in the UCL.

26 – In this season’s Champions League, Lionel Messi scored six goals against English clubs to bring his total to 26 against sides from the nation; no player in #UCL history has scored more against teams from a single country. Antagonist. #UCLrecap pic.twitter.com/rBGyupvpGy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 2, 2019

To be exact, Messi now has 26 goals to his name against just teams from the Premier League, putting him in a league of his own when it comes to facing sides from England.

A flurry of six goals this season against Premier League teams in the UCL helped the Argentine reach the magic number, proving that he commands a bit of respect for his individual brilliance even if Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur contested the UCL final.

So to answer the age old question -‘Can he do it on a cold Tuesday night in Stoke?’ Well, he absolutely can.