UEFA Champions League streaker trolls Tottenham Hotspur star, says she distracted number 8

The UEFA Champions League 2018/19 final saw Liverpool emerge the winners courtesy goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi against Tottenham Hotspur.

However, what was a tiresome watch for the neutral fans, a pitch invader stole all the limelight. The invader goes by the name of Kinsey Wolanski and she is the girlfriend of Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, the owner of a Russian adult website, Vitaly Uncensored. And Wolanski’s skimpy bore the words ‘Vitaly Uncensored’, for the promotion of his boyfriend’s website.

The incident also saw the followers on her Instagram page increase exponentially from 230,000 to over a million in just one night. And she took the opportunity to troll Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Winks.

Though her Instagram page seems to have been deactivated, football fans were quick to grab a screenshot of the post in which she trolls ‘Tottenham’s #8’. Here’s the post where she cheekily takes a dig at Winks.