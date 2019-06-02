Surprise team beats Barcelona, Liverpool to most UEFA 2018/19 coefficient points

The UEFA Champions League 2018/19 season came to an end with Liverpool winning the title. The Reds beat English rival Tottenham in the final to claim their sixth Champions League crown. However, despite that, the Merseyside club will not be raking in the most UEFA coefficient points, with that achievement going to a surprise club.

Despite Liverpool Football Club’s successful UEFA Champions League campaign, Dutch side AFC Ajax will collect the most coefficient points from UEFA for the 2018/19 season (as per VI). Ajax started their journey from the qualifying rounds early on and made it all the way through to the semifinals, beating the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus in the process.

As a result, the Eredivisie side will collect thirty-two (32) points from UEFA to add to their coefficient, the most from the 2018/19 campaign. Semifinalists Barcelona, and UEFA Europa League winners Chelsea, will collect thirty (30) each, sharing the second spot in the process.

Meanwhile, Liverpool find themselves in the lowly fourth spot on the coefficient table for 2018/19 with twenty-eight (28) points. Although the Reds managed to successfully win the title in the end, three losses in the group stage, along with one in the knockout stage hit their overall tally.

Following Liverpool in the top ten are English rivals Arsenal, Tottenham, and Manchester City. The North London pair will collect twenty-six (26) points each for their run till the finals of the Champions League and the Europa League. Meanwhile, the Manchester-based side will be awarded twenty-five (25) points following their quarterfinal elimination.

Eintracht Frankfurt, FC Porto, and Valencia close out the top ten in that order.