Liverpool’s prize money for Champions League victory revealed

Liverpool became the Champions League winners for the sixth time in their history by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the finals held at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Saturday.

Winger Mohamed Salah and substitute striker Divock Origi scored the Reds’ goals to help the English giants lift their first major European trophy in fourteen years. Salah’s was a penalty goal earned by Liverpool in the 23rd second of the game when Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham appeared to block Sadio Mane’s attempted cross with his arm.

Both teams then tried hard in scoring another goal but their efforts went in vain. In the 87th minute, Origi’s low shot went past the outstretched hands of Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and Liverpool assured their title triumph.

Later, the celebrations continued long into the night with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailing the success as the best moment of his career so far. It was his first win after 2012, when he had lifted the DFB-Pokal with Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, it has also been understood that Liverpool’s Champions League victory will provide a huge boost to the club’s coffers in the form of the prize money on offer.

Klopp’s men will earn close £17million for winning the final – in addition to the prize money that they have already received over the course of the competition. The group stage was worth around £13.2million, with performance bonuses also paid out for each match that is won or lost. Liverpool earned another £8.2million upon reaching the last-16, £9million for getting to the quarter-finals, £10.3million for making it into the final four and £12.9million for reaching the finals.

Tottenham also earned the same amount of money as the above, but Liverpool earned £2million more than Spurs by winning the trophy in the final – the winners receive £17million and the runners-up receive around £15million. Overall, it is expected that Reds will receive around £66million in prize money for the entire tournament.

That total doesn’t include their share of the £260million market pool for TV revenue or the co-efficient shares which is dependent on their performance ranking for the past ten years.

It is estimated both Liverpool and Tottenham will earn £31million from TV revenue after reaching the final.

And that means the Anfield giants will be coming away with around £97.5million from winning the competition this season, while Tottenham’s tally stands at around £95million.