Liverpool star’s 7-year-old broke tweet resurfaces after UCL victory

On Saturday, Liverpool FC were crowned the new Champions of Europe after they defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League finals. Meanwhile, Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson’s seven-year-old tweet resurfaced on the web, throwing light on an incredible rags-to-riches story.

Robertson, currently aged 25, was an eighteen-year-old youngster back in 2012 when he took to Twitter one fine day and announced that he had no money with him. It has been understood that Robertson was plying his trade in the Scottish Third Division for Queen’s Park during that time.

Check out the tweet below:

life at this age is rubbish with no money #needajob — Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) August 18, 2012

The tweet has now gone viral, with several new threads appearing beneath the original tweet, congratulating the defender for his newfound glory.

Champ? What’s he won? — Connor (@McEwen1171) May 3, 2018

He’s definitely a champ now. — Elmi (@ELMIELMO) June 1, 2019

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) June 1, 2019

And 7 years Later: pic.twitter.com/wVoSwleRNg — Rakesh Joshi (@HowsdJosh) June 1, 2019

and here we are now. champions league winner! walk on, walk on! 👏#LiverpoolFC #ChampionsLeague — zarah (@zarahlyss) June 1, 2019

👌 — Ad Rudd (@KingRudda) June 2, 2019

Things have certainly changed for the Scotland national team captain after he helped the Reds clinch their sixth European trophy with a 2-0 win over Tottenham. He is currently valued at a whopping £65million, making him one of the most expensive left-backs in the history of the game.

Meanwhile, at the end of Saturday’s game, Robertson spoke about the victory and his partnership with teammate and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“We enjoy seeing each other do well. I enjoy seeing him make an assist or goal line challenge as much as myself. If one of us sees something in the game that the other can take advantage of we try to talk to each other,” he said, before concluding:

“It’s always about trying to improve each other.”