Tottenham star Harry Kane creates record for worst striker performance in a UCL final

On Saturday, Liverpool FC defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the finals of the 2018-19 Champions League to cap off a remarkable season. Meanwhile, Tottenham striker Harry Kane’s day ended on a disappointing note.

The Englishman created unwanted history in the game by having less than forty touches on the ball despite playing the entire duration of the match. He also managed only a single shot throughout the game – a poor attempt that was off-target by a good margin.

Harry Kane created history tonight, he became the first striker in the history of the Champions League to play a full game and have less than 40 touches of the ball.

Sources suggest that this was the worst-ever performance by any striker in a Champions League final. WhoScored.com rated Harry Kane’s performance as own of his poorest in the whole of the 2018-19 season.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi struck the goals for Liverpool that decided the fate of the game. Salah’s was a penalty that the Reds earned in the 23rd second of the game after Spurs’ Moussa Sissoko appeared to block the ball with his arm, inside his own penalty area.

Divock Origi, who arrived as a substitute in the second half, scored very late in the game – in the 87th minute – after multiple attempts by both teams failed to hit the back of the net.