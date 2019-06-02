LeBron, Benitez and Carragher congratulate Liverpool on Twitter

The world was watching as Liverpool won the Champions League on Saturday and some of their most famous fans were quick to react.

Liverpool won the European Cup for a sixth time on Saturday after a 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Champions League final.

Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi scored in either half of a largely underwhelming clash to become the latest Reds stars to make history in this famous competition.

And there were plenty of Liverpool fans from far and wide lining up to celebrate on social media at full-time.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who owns a stake in the club, was posting throughout the victory and he quickly took to his Twitter page to herald Jurgen Klopp’s men as they lifted the trophy.

YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE #WEARELIVERPOOL CONGRATULATIONS MEN AND ANYONE THAT HAS ANY AFFILIATION WITH THE CLUB!! @LFC — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 1, 2019

Before Klopp, Rafael Benitez, in 2005, had been the most recent manager to guide Liverpool to European glory and he swiftly congratulated the German.

And several ex-Reds took to Twitter, too, with former defenders Jamie Carragher and Djimi Traore leading the way.

It was not just Liverpool supporters and former players who congratulated the new European champions, though, with some rivals weighing in.

Barcelona were beaten in stunning fashion at Anfield in the semi-finals, while Klopp used to coach Borussia Dortmund, and captain Jordan Henderson came through Sunderland’s academy.