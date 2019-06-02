LeBron, Benitez and Carragher congratulate Liverpool on Twitter

The world was watching as Liverpool won the Champions League on Saturday and some of their most famous fans were quick to react.
Liverpool won the European Cup for a sixth time on Saturday after a 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Champions League final.
Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi scored in either half of a largely underwhelming clash to become the latest Reds stars to make history in this famous competition.
And there were plenty of Liverpool fans from far and wide lining up to celebrate on social media at full-time.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who owns a stake in the club, was posting throughout the victory and he quickly took to his Twitter page to herald Jurgen Klopp’s men as they lifted the trophy.
YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE #WEARELIVERPOOL CONGRATULATIONS MEN AND ANYONE THAT HAS ANY AFFILIATION WITH THE CLUB!! @LFC
— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 1, 2019
Congratulations to @LFC and all the fans. Welcome to the club Jürgen. #UCLfinal #Liverpool #YNWA #Sixtimes
— Rafa Benitez Web (@rafabenitezweb) June 1, 2019
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) June 1, 2019
Fantastic achievement for @LFC players, coaching staff. It’s big moment for that group of players after last season final. You never ever give up. Now enjoy the moment. @ChampionsLeague winner #YNWA
— Djimi Traore (@Djimi_Traore19) June 1, 2019
Congratulations @LFC
Proud of you guys! Especially for you Mr. Klopp! #UCLfinal #YNWA pic.twitter.com/De4xNilIqr
— Emre Can (@emrecan_) June 1, 2019
Liverpool @LFC pic.twitter.com/JPUozoyZBI
— Maxi Rodríguez (@MR11ok) June 1, 2019
Has been emotional to watch @LFC lift it for the 6th time “LIVE” at the @Metropolitano
CONGRATS to all Liverpool FAMILY!! #YNWA Get in!! pic.twitter.com/iQ80sAmgyR
— Pepe Reina (@PReina25) June 1, 2019
Congratulations ladssssss @LFC
— Ryan Babel (@Ryanbabel) June 1, 2019
Barcelona were beaten in stunning fashion at Anfield in the semi-finals, while Klopp used to coach Borussia Dortmund, and captain Jordan Henderson came through Sunderland’s academy.
Congratulations, @LFC, on winning another @ChampionsLeague title. pic.twitter.com/z8vKbhoVn8
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 1, 2019
YNWA pic.twitter.com/nJKVYBKXRR
— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 1, 2019
Made in Sunderland.
Congratulations to one of our own and former #SAFC midfielder @JHenderson on leading @LFC to #UCL glory tonight. pic.twitter.com/qTLcbsYUyl
— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) June 1, 2019