Loris Karius, the player who cost Liverpool the UCL finals last year, sends team a message after Tottenham victory

Fans might remember goalkeeper Loris Karius as the man who destroyed Liverpool’s hopes of winning a Champions League title last year. Karius sent his team a poignant message as the Reds made it second-time-lucky to win the UCL this season after beating Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The German shot-stopper who currently plays for Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig was visibly elated at his former club’s European triumph. He showed no signs of bitterness as he sent a class message to the club.

“Congrats Liverpool,” said Karius. “Really happy for everyone at the club and fans. You deserved this.”

An early penalty goal from Mohamed and a late goal from substitute Divock Origi gave Jurgen Klopp’s men the much-needed win, to cap off what has been a fantastic season for Liverpool. In addition to winning the Champions League, they were also the runners-up in the Premier League, where they missed out on the title by one point.

This was also Liverpool’s second Champions League final in a row. Last year, they faced Real Madrid in the final game and lost 4-1. As many as two of Real Madrid’s goals were caused by errors in judgement from Karius who was Liverpool’s goalkeeper in the game. The 25-year-old did not play another game for the Reds and was subsequently loaned to the Turkish club Besiktas.

Liverpool went on to splash £70million for then-AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who went on to play a major role in their title triumph this year.

Quotes via Metro.