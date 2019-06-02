Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger slam Liverpool’s UCL victory over Tottenham

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger, once arch-enemies on the touchline, were on the same page in punditry roles as they questioned Liverpool despite their UEFA Champions League victory over Tottenham.

The legandary managers who waged memorable tactical battles over the years were unanimous in their verdict of the UEFA Champions League finals between Liverpool and Tottenham: both teams could have done much better.

But the emphasis was on their appraisal of Liverpool’s safety first approach to a match that failed to deliver on excitement on the same scale that the respective semifinal matches that both teams played.

Speaking on beIN Sport, Arsene Wenger had this to say about Jurgen Klopp’s team:

“At the end of the day the game was decided on two set-pieces, a penalty and a corner, like so many times in big games.”

“I personally believe it was a very, very average Liverpool,” he said, before turning his attention to Tottenham’s approach.

“There was more in this game for Tottenham. They lacked a little bit of killer instinct. ‘And I felt it was more with the psychological side than with the real quality. ‘I felt that they believed without really 100 per cent believing tonight.”

‘Two proper football teams in the final’ says Klopp

Jose Mourinho, who was often at logger heads with his French counterpart when they managed opposite each other in the Premier League, was in agreeance with his take of the match, however.

“Basically it’s that,” he said.

“Mr Wenger is speaking about two set-pieces and I can add three shots on target in 90 minutes and two goals. I think the three midfield players of Liverpool, if we’re going to see a wave of their positioning, they played on a straight line in front of the back four.

“You don’t remember Henderson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Milner to be close to the three attacking players to have one arrival in the box. Nothing,” he summed up.