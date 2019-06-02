Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s streak after UCL final between Liverpool and Tottenham

Lionel Messi broke Cristiano Ronaldo’s stranglehold on the Champions League golden boot as he claimed the prize following Liverpool’s victory over Tottenham in the finals last night.

Ronaldo, who laid claim to the award an incredible 6 times in a row from 2012/13, had to relinquish it in the face of a stellar goalscoring season for the Argentine which saw him notch up 12 strikes in the competition and 51 overall.

Messi, 31, is also a shoe-in for the Ballon d’Or this year after guiding Barcelona to the La Liga title comfortably while winning the European Golden Shoe award in the process too.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, won the Best Player in Serie A award but didn’t manage to replicate his own goalscoring exploits of the past as he ended the season with just 28 goals and 13 assists from 43 appearances.

Last night’s Champions League finals, that saw Liverpool run out winners, featured Premier League golden boot winner Mohamed Salah getting on the score sheet to register his fifth goal of the tournament – which was still 7 away from Messi’s tally.

As a result, it was considered merely a formality for the Argentine to pick up the top scorer award.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk, the PFA Player of the Year and now Champions League winner, claimed that Lionel Messi should win the Ballon d’Or 2019, but that he wouldn’t mind being in the discussion for it either.