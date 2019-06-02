Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp trolls Manchester City after Champions League victory against Tottenham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was ecstatic after the Reds lifted the Champions League trophy on Saturday, their first European triumph in fourteen years. In an interview after the game, he went on to poke fun at Premier League rivals Manchester City.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager apparently got a call from City manager Pep Guardiola after the final game against Tottenham Hotspur and Klopp revealed how the conversation went.

“A second ago I had Pep Guardiola on the phone,” Klopp was quoted as saying by the Irish Times. “Our head physio [Lee Nobes] worked for Manchester City at the beginning of the season, but he wanted to win the Champions… no, it’s a joke,” he added, laughing.

“And we promised each other already that we will fight each other again next year. We will go for everything and let’s see if we get something,” Klopp concluded.