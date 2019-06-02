2-time Champions League winner slams Liverpool star who turned yesterday’s UCL final match against Tottenham

Liverpool star Divock Origi may have been named a hero for his club after he scored the decisive goal that led to the Reds tasting European glory after fourteen long years, but Italian legend Andrea Pirlo is still not a fan of the Belgian.

Pirlo operated as a football pundit with Sky Sport Italia and was available to comment on the Champions League final which Liverpool won 2-0 against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Speaking about the game, Pirlo said: “The match was also won by these fans, then there was a difference. Tottenham had no personality and there was little quality in midfield.”

“Liverpool deserved a victory for the fantastic season they’ve had, but a whole lot of credit for this audience as well,” he added, before shifting his attention to the man who scored the winning goal.

“[Divock] Origi? He came in badly, if he didn’t have had scored, he would have been beaten. His was not a Champions League final attitude, I really didn’t like it,” Pirlo said.

Earlier in the game, Liverpool earned the fastest-ever penalty in a Champions League final, when the referee pointed to the spot in the 23rd second after kick-off. Sadio Mane’s attempted cross struck Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko on the arm inside the area and Salah promptly scored the opener from twelve yards.

The rest of the game lacked in quality with both teams struggling to string passes together. The Lilywhites’ only attempts in equalising came in the 73rd and 78th minute but Dele Alli wasted both chances. In the 87th minute, Tottenham’s fate was sealed when Origi, who had come in as a substitute in the second half, attempted a low drive that went past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and into the back of the net.

This was Liverpool’s sixth UEFA Champions League win overall and their first win in fourteen years.