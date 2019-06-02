UEFA Champions League |

Social media reacts as Liverpool beat Tottenham to Champions League title

June 1, 2019, will forever be remembered as a great night for Liverpool Football Club. Just a year after suffering heartbreak at the final hurdle, the Reds beat English rivals Tottenham to win their sixth UEFA Champions League title. Here’s how social media reacted to their achievement. 

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi handed Liverpool a two-nil win over Tottenham in the final of the UEFA Champions League. The Reds were on the front foot right from kick-off, taking the lead in the second minute. They then held on a late Spurs onslaught, before Origi stepped up from the bench to score the goal to secure the title in their favour.

Here are some of the best reactions to Liverpool Football Club’s win over Tottenham Hotspur:

Meanwhile, Liverpool continue their reign as the most successful English side in Europe. The Reds have now won six Champions League titles, with two coming since the turn of the century.

