Social media reacts as Liverpool beat Tottenham to Champions League title

June 1, 2019, will forever be remembered as a great night for Liverpool Football Club. Just a year after suffering heartbreak at the final hurdle, the Reds beat English rivals Tottenham to win their sixth UEFA Champions League title. Here’s how social media reacted to their achievement.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi handed Liverpool a two-nil win over Tottenham in the final of the UEFA Champions League. The Reds were on the front foot right from kick-off, taking the lead in the second minute. They then held on a late Spurs onslaught, before Origi stepped up from the bench to score the goal to secure the title in their favour.

Here are some of the best reactions to Liverpool Football Club’s win over Tottenham Hotspur:

European Cup hall of fame 🏆 Real Madrid – 13

AC Milan – 7

LIVERPOOL – 6

Barcelona – 5

Bayern – 5#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/XLn1QWW2bl — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 1, 2019

Congrats, @LFC. Really happy for everyone at the club and fans. You deserved this. — Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) June 1, 2019

6th January 2018 – Coutinho: “I am leaving Liverpool to join Barcelona so I can win the Champions League.” 1st June 2019 – Liverpool win the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/vM16tffnOc — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 1, 2019

Has been emotional to watch @LFC lift it 🏆 for the 6th time “LIVE” at the @Metropolitano

😅CONGRATS to all Liverpool FAMILY!!❤️😉💪🏻 #YNWA Get in!!😘 pic.twitter.com/iQ80sAmgyR — Pepe Reina (@PReina25) June 1, 2019

Virgil van Dijk has now finished a season for Liverpool without being dribbled past. 52/52 Tackles won. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) June 1, 2019

Trent Alexander-Arnold's career so far: 25/10/16: Liverpool debut

14/12/16: Premier League debut

15/08/17: First Liverpool goal

26/05/18: Champions League finalist

28/06/18: World Cup debut

01/06/19: Champions League winner Not even 21 years old yet. pic.twitter.com/mQV2m54adh — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 1, 2019

This is Jurgen Klopp when Liverpool lost to Real Madrid in last season's Champions League. He never gave up but delivered it this year against Spurs. Fully Deserves all credit that goes his way.pic.twitter.com/HYaL8NjouF — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) June 1, 2019

I'm so happy for Jurgen Klopp. The best manager in world football who's been disrespected. 6 finals lost and 2 UCL finals he never won but he's conquered Europe. Jurgen Klopp is a legendary manager. He will go down in the history books of Liverpool and rightly so. — Señor 🇪🇸 (@EnRouteAnfield) June 1, 2019

Two minute silence for Coutinho who left liverpool to win the champions league with barcelona😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rYP40n2UlM — Farhan khan (@Farhankhan0634) June 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Liverpool continue their reign as the most successful English side in Europe. The Reds have now won six Champions League titles, with two coming since the turn of the century.