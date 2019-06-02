Watch: Super sub Divock Origi scores Liverpool’s second goal to seal Champions League title

Liverpool took on Tottenham Hotspur in the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, in what was an all English final. The Reds had taken an early lead thanks to Mohamed Salah. However, the balance of the match swung back and forth going forward, with no more goals scored. That changed in the final moments of the game when Divock Origi stepped up.

To think that at one time Divock Origi was heavily touted to leave Liverpool. The Belgian forward was a squad player at best just a couple of months ago. However, injury to Roberto Firmino pushed Jurgen Klopp to trust the striker.

Origi repaid his manager’s faith, in turn, as he scored two crucial goals against Barcelona in the semifinals of the Champions League. He then went ahead and scored another massively crucial goal in the final against Tottenham.

Watch the goal here:

After failing to deal with a set-piece, the ball fell to Joel Matip in the Tottenham box. The centre-back, in turn, poked it towards Origi, who found the bottom corner via a powerful finish.

Origi’s goal proved to be the final one of the night, as Liverpool beat their English rivals Tottenham to lift their sixth UEFA Champions League title.