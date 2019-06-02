UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Five talking points as Liverpool beat Tottenham to claim sixth title

Liverpool beat fellow English rivals Tottenham Hotspur to become Champions of Europe after 14 long years. Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points from the UEFA Champions League final.

#1 Salah opens proceedings with the second fastest goal in Champions League final

Fans had not even sunk back into their seats after the opening whistle when Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko conceded the game’s first chance – a penalty. Liverpool could not have asked for a better opening and it came courtesy of their Senegalese talisman, Sadio Mane’s cross hitting Sissoko’s outstretched arm when the Frenchman appeared to be directing his defenders to take up positions for the incoming delivery.

As lucky as it was for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah made no mistake and took full advantage to tuck the ball home straight through the middle from the resultant penalty, to put Liverpool 1-0 up, which at 1:50 minutes turned out to be the second-fastest goal in Champions League Final history, behind only Paolo Maldini’s goal in the infamous Istanbul final of 2005, ironically against Liverpool.

#2 Harry Kane invisible as Lucas Moura scoffs

Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to start Harry Kane on the night was at best a minor surprise, but the disappointment on Lucas Moura’s face was palpable. The Brazilian was perhaps the sole reason Spurs were even able to make their way into the finals and he would surely have felt he had done enough to deserve a starting spot.

Kane’s disappearing act on the night put his manager’s decision into even sharper focus, with only Roberto Firminho and Dele Alli performing worse than the English captain. Lucas Moura’s late chance that was saved by Allison only served to remind the Spurs’ faithful of just what might have been had he been afforded a starting spot.

#3 Spurs rally late-on but Origi seals the deal

Mauricio Pochettino’s half time speech seems to have had some effect on his team, albeit belatedly as Spurs rallied late on after Lucas Moura’s introduction to try and claim an equalizer.

Dele Alli, Son and Moura all went close but Divock Origi scored late on following an error by Jan Vertonghen to fulfil Liverpool’s European destiny and close the arc that began last year following their Champions League disappointment.

#4 Worst Champions League final in recent memory?

It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that every Champions League final in the last 15 years has given us something to talk about. From John Terry’s slip in 2008 to Karius’s disaster-class last year, there are a plethora of memories to look back on.

This year’s showpiece event, in stark contrast, seemed to be a display of mediocrity rather than a celebration of quality. Apart from the two goals, both of which came as a result of rather comical errors, there was not a single moment of class in the game and one cannot help but wonder if there has been a worse final(s) event in recent memory.

#5 European royalty Liverpool claim 6th Champions League title

The self-attested banner of ‘European royalty’ displayed time and again in Liverpool’s Champions League fixtures has indeed never been truer. The Reds outclassed and outplayed a Tottenham side who seemed overawed by the occasion.

Jurgen Klopp gets his hand on a first Champions League trophy in what seems a classic case of third time lucky, while Mauricio Pochettino’s wait for a first major trophy goes on.