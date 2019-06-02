Watch: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scores second fastest goal in UEFA Champions League Finals history

Liverpool took on Tottenham Hotspur in an all-English UEFA Champions League final in Madrid. The Reds were in a similar position one year ago but had to settle for the silver medal on that occasion. However, the ghosts of the past were quickly forgotten when Mohamed Salah scored in the final in the second minute.

Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the lead in the UEFA Champions League final against Tottenham when he scored from the spot. The Egyptian forward took on the responsibility after Moussa Sissoko was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the area.

Watch the goal here:

#UCLfinal │ 23 Seconds In The Champions League Final… 1-0 For Liverpool! Mo Salah! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QEcsrO6kK3 — NOW Goals (@NOW_Goals) June 1, 2019

The Frenchman was caught on his arm by a Sadio Mane cross. The referee, who was in full view of the situation, took a few seconds to gather his thoughts before pointing to the spot.

Mohamed Salah, who had to be escorted away tearfully on the same occasion one year ago, took on the responsibility and unleashed an unstoppable shot past Hugo Lloris in the goal. Although the Frenchman guessed the right way, the sheer power on the shot drove it past him.

Salah, sealed with a kiss 💋 ⏰ The second fastest goal in a #UCLfinal behind Paolo Maldini in 2005! pic.twitter.com/EnBYfIWg80 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 1, 2019

Despite Salah’s early heroics, however, Liverpool’s goal still wasn’t the quickest scored in the Champions League final. That record still resides with Paulo Maldini of AC Milan, who had scored in the first minute of the infamous Istanbul final against Liverpool.