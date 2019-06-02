Kane starts Champions League final

Tottenham have restored Harry Kane to the starting XI for the Champions League final, with Lucas Moura dropping to the bench.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been named in the starting line-up for the Champions League final showdown with Liverpool.

The England international has not played since injuring his ankle in the first leg of the quarter-final with Manchester City in April, which Spurs won on away goals after a 4-4 aggregate draw.

Lucas Moura, whose hat-trick in the semi-final second leg against Ajax sent Spurs to Madrid, has been dropped to the bench.

Midfielder Harry Winks, who also last appeared in the 1-0 win over City in north London, is also in the starting XI.

Liverpool start with Roberto Firmino in attack after the Brazil forward was passed fully fit following a muscular problem.

Georginio Wijnaldum, one of the heroes of the semi-final comeback win over Barcelona at Anfield, is alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in midfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold becomes the first player under 21 years of age to start consecutive Champions League finals.