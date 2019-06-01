Pochettino, Klopp and weaponised niceness could make this UEFA’s greatest final

Mauricio Pochettino, Jurgen Klopp and their captivating, respectful teams have created UEFA’s perfect Champions League final.
“I would say we have two proper football teams in the final. I respect a lot what ‘Poch’ has done…”
“Full credit to Jurgen Klopp – fantastic manager – the coaching staff and the players – unbelievable players. A great club like Liverpool with all their history…”
“He had a very talented group when he came there and how they’ve improved together has been very impressive…”
“Jurgen is a very successful manager and I admire him a lot…”
“I’m a ‘shiny’ person? Oh, ‘brilliant’! Thank you! That’s nice! You have to say that to ‘Poch’, he’s a nice fellow as well…”
“He’s great; he’s always happy, he’s optimistic, he’s a really good example, I think he’s spontaneous, he’s natural. I like him a lot.”
It reads like a script of an advert from one of the Champions League’s myriad commercial partners; one of those cringeworthy 30-second snippets of fans of all countries and creeds united in squeaky-clean song and dance all before The Big Game, brought to you by This Company, begins its inoffensive broadcast.
Pochettino puts the rumours to bed #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/RI5crE0AJA
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 31, 2019
And you know what? It was fine.
Liverpool and Tottenham might be about the most satisfying final for the neutral observer in years. You just can’t begrudge them their chance to lift the trophy at the Wanda Metropolitano, which looked suitably resplendent in the searing Madrid sun on Friday.
Until tomorrow #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/JmL8R4uLo7
— Joe Wright (@JoeWright004) May 31, 2019
Spurs then knocked out Manchester City, probably the best team in Europe, in an utterly compelling two-legged eight-goal circus act. Liverpool made comparatively light work of Porto, it’s true, but their performances were nonetheless worthy of the highest commendation.
And then came those semi-finals. The first-leg misery, the injury worries – Harry Kane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah – and the daunting prospect of trying to shatter the beliefs of two bands of devout Cruyffian disciples. And then Georginio Wijnaldum, Divock Origi and Lucas Moura produced the performances of their lives, and Barcelona and Ajax were left in the dust.
This is the second all-English European final of the week, but this is a long way from that soulless Europa League meeting in Baku. For one thing, there are plenty of fans here. At the UEFA-approved fan zones or in the hip streets of the Malasana district, Liverpool and Spurs shirts are mixing with each other and the locals in general good humour: a song here, a beer or two there, but none of the behaviour to warrant Marca’s ‘Fear’ headline that foretold their arrival.
“Brilliant! Thank you, that’s nice. You have to tell Poch as well.” #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/9fZ38rP7M5
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 31, 2019
From the supporters to the managers to the teams, this is exactly the final UEFA would have hoped for. As the European Club Association reportedly pursues its European Super League with the incognisant bravado of Great Britain’s no-deal Brexiteers, the continent’s governing body are being presented with the perfect tonic: its biggest game contested by teams capable of captivating brilliance, led by managers of exemplary skill and manners, backed by fans who are ecstatic just to be here. We’re even going to have two team photos before kick-off, with one including squad players not in the starting line-up, because Pochettino asked for it, because of course he did, because they deserve it.
Whether you enjoy the niceties or not, Liverpool, Tottenham and the Champions League have rarely looked in ruder health. Let’s enjoy it while we can.