As Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the 2019 UEFA Champions League, take a look at what the heroes of the Reds’ last Champions League triumph from 2005 are up to now.

Starting XI

Jerzy Dudek

The hero of the penalty shootout in Istanbul was made the second choice goalkeeper at the club the very next season when Pepe Reina arrived. The Pole left Liverpool in 2007 and spent four years with Real Madrid before calling it a day.

Post-retirement, he participated in motor racing as it was his passion before football. He participated in Volkswagen Castrol Cup and 24 hours series endurance races among other competitions.

Steve Finnan

Steve Finnan left Liverpool in 2008 to join Espanyol before returning a year later to England for one final season with Portsmouth. Finnan enjoyed life away from the spotlight after retiring which is why in 2015, the organizers of the 10th-anniversary celebrations of Istanbul had to launch a #FindSteveFinnan hashtag to track down him down.

The former Republic of Ireland international was spotted in London where he was running a property company.

Sami Hyppia

Hyppia left Liverpool in 2009 and spent the final two years of his playing career with Bayer Leverkusen. After retirement, he joined the coaching staff of both Finland and Leverkusen before taking over as Leverkusen manager permanently in 2012. However, he was sacked at the end of the 2013/14 season.

After leaving Leverkusen, the Finn managed Brighton & Hove Albion and FC Zurich with little success. Hyppia hasn’t managed a team since leaving Zurich and now works as a pundit.

Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher was at Liverpool till the end of the 2012/13 season and when he retired he had 737 appearances for the Reds which puts him second in the all-time list at the club.

The Liverpool legend joined Sky Sports as a pundit immediately after retirement and has formed an unlikely partnership with former Manchester United captain Gary Neville. He is one of the top pundits in the game at the moment and in addition to this, he is also involved in charity work with his 23 foundation.

Djimi Traore

Djimi Traore produced a brilliant goal-line clearance in 2005 final to deny Andriy Shevchenko and that moment was as important as any of the goals Liverpool scored or Dudek’s penalty saves.

Traore left Anfield in 2006 and went on to play for Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth, Rennes, Birmingham City, Monaco, Marseille and Seattle Sounders before retiring in 2014. He started out as a coach at with the Seattle Sounders second team and since 2016, he is the assistant coach for the first team.

Interestingly, former Liverpool academy graduate, Brad Smith, currently plays for the MLS side on loan from Bournemouth.

Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso was one of the scorers for Liverpool at Istanbul and he played 210 games for the club before joining Real Madrid in 2009. Alonso spent five years in Madrid winning several trophies including another Champions League before spending three years with Bayern Munich and retiring in 2017.

Post-retirement, the Spaniard moved into management and started out with the Real Madrid Under-13 squad. He is expected to leave Real Madrid and join his first professional club, Real Sociedad, as a coach at the academy level next season.

Luis Garcia

Garcia did not score in the final in 2005 but he scored five goals during that Champions League campaign including a goal each against Juventus and Chelsea in the quarterfinal and semifinal respectively.

The Spaniard left Liverpool in 2007 and went on to play for Atletico Madrid, Racing Santander, Panathinaikos, Puebla, UNAM, Atletico Kolkata and Central Coast Mariners before hanging up his boots in 2016. He is now enjoying a career as a pundit for the Premier League and La Liga among others.

Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard scored the first goal in Liverpool’s comeback against Milan and he was the last man from that Liverpool side to leave the club. Gerrard left the club in 2015 as arguably the greatest player in the club’s history having scored 186 goals in 710 games while also winning nine trophies.

Gerrard played for LA Galaxy for a couple of seasons before retiring and starting a coaching career with the Liverpool U-18 side. In 2018, he was appointed the manager of Rangers and in his first season with the club, he led them to a strong second place finish and into the group stage of the Europa League.

John Arne Riise

John Arne Riise is famous as a marauding left-back but in Istanbul, he played further up on the left-hand side and assisted Gerrard’s goal. The fan favourite left the club in 2008 to play for Roma but returned to England three years later to play for Fulham.

The Norwegian left the Cottagers in 2014 and went on to play for APOEL, Delhi Dynamos, Aalesund, Chennaiyin FC and Rollon before finally retiring in 2017. Post-retirement, he became an agent for Global Finest Athletes and for three months in 2019, he was the sports director at Maltese club Birkirkara.

Harry Kewell

Kewell started the final against AC Milan but he had to subbed-off in the first half because of an injury. The Aussie was at Liverpool for three more years before joining Galatasaray. In 2011, he returned to his homeland to play for Melbourne Victory before representing Al-Gharafa and Melbourne Heart.

After retiring, Kewell joined Watford as a youth team coach in 2015 and was at the Hornets for two years. In 2017, he was appointed as the manager of League Two side Crawley Town and after only one season, he left the club and joined rivals Notts County as manager. Kewell was sacked as Notts manager after only 14 games in charge during which his side won three games and lost seven.

Milan Baros

Milan Baros is only one of two players of the Istanbul side that’s still playing. The 37-year-old is into his fourth stint with his boyhood club Baník Ostrava and after leaving Liverpool, he also played for Olympique Lyon, Portsmouth, Galatasaray, Antalyaspor, Mladá Boleslav and Slovan Liberec.

Baros played 108 games for Liverpool and scored 27 goals of which he scored two goals during the 2004/05 Champions League campaign.

Substitutes

Dietmar Hamann

Dietmar Hamman was a half-time substitute for Liverpool at Istanbul for Steve Finnan and it is often argued that the German’s introduction turned the game around for the eventual winners. He was also the first scorer for Liverpool in the penalty shootout.

He left Liverpool in 2006 and spent three years with Manchester City. He retired in 2011 after spending a season with MK Dons in the League One. The German had a brief managerial career with MK Dons, Leicester City and Stockport County but he can now be seen as a pundit on TV and Radio in the UK and Germany.

Vladamir Smicer

The 2005 Champions League final was Smicer’s final game for Liverpool but he signed off in style by scoring a spectacular goal from outside the box to reduce Liverpool’s deficit to one goal. Simcer who came on for the injured Kewell in the 23rd minute also scored in the penalty shootout.

Smicer left Liverpool to play for Bordeaux before retiring in 2009 while playing for his first club, Slavia Prague. A day after retiring, he became the sports manager of the Czech national team and he also had a brief career in politics

Djibril Cisse

Djibril Cisse came on for Baros in the 85th minute and like the other two Liverpool substitutes, Cisse also scored in the penalty shootout.

The Frenchman left Liverpool in 2007 and went on to play for Marseille, Sunderland, Panathinaikos, Lazio, Queens Park Rangers, Al-Gharafa, Kuban Krasnodar, Bastia and Saint-Pierroise before retiring in 2015 due to injury problems. However, in 2017, he came out of retirement to play for Swiss third division club Yverdon and in 2018, he joined A.C. Vicenza 1902 playing in a non-professional league in Italy.