Football legends predict UCL final scoreline between Liverpool and Tottenham

The biggest football game of the 2018-19 season is just a few hours away, as Liverpool FC gear up to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League finals.

Meanwhile, UEFA brought together a host of footballing legends to predict the final scoreline of the game. Former Brazil stars Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos, England goalkeeper David James, Italian World Champion Alessandro Del Piero and so on were part of the wonderful venture.

Though all of them had different scorelines in their mind, most of the legends were on Liverpool’s side – Diego Milito and Steffen Freund were the only stars who predicted that the trophy will go to North London rather than Merseyside.

Check out the individual predictions below:

1. Cafu

2. David James

3. Alessandro Del Piero

4. Diego Milito

5. Jerzy Dudek

6. Luis Garcia

7. Roberto Carlos

8. Ronaldo

9. Steffen Freund

Liverpool overcame tough challenges from SSC Napoli, Paris Saint Germain and Red Star Belgrade in the group stages to qualify for the knockouts, where they defeated Bayern Munich in the round-of-16, Porto in the quarter-finals and Barcelona in the semi-finals. This will be their ninth final overall – an English record – as well as their second final in a row, having lost to Real Madrid in the 2018 edition.

Tottenham qualified to the knockouts along with Barcelona, getting ahead of the other group-stage opponents Inter Milan and PSV Eindhoven. They defeated Borussia Dortmund in the round-of-16, Manchester City in the quarter-finals and AFC Ajax in the semi-finals, to qualify for their first-ever Champions League final, also becoming the eighth unique finalist from England and the fortieth overall.

The match will be held at the iconic Wanda Metropolitano, home of Spanish club Atletico Madrid in the city of Madrid, Spain. The first whistle will be blown tonight at 7:00 pm GMT (12:30 am IST, 3:00 am SGT/HKT).