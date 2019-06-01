Klopp dismisses ‘unlucky’ tag

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has defended his record in finals as he looks to snap a six-match losing streak in showpieces on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed talk of him being plagued by back luck as Liverpool prepare to face Tottenham in his third Champions League final.

Since his domestic double at Borussia Dortmund in 2012, Klopp has been the runner-up in two Champions Leagues, the Europa League, the League Cup and two DFB-Pokals.

The Liverpool manager’s last six finals have ended in defeat, but the German is not concerned about that record ahead of the showdown with Tottenham in Madrid on Saturday.

“If I would be the reason for losing six finals in a row, then everybody needs to worry really,” he said at a press conference on the eve of the all-Premier League showdown.

“So if that’s not the case then we always have to have a chance and that’s how we see it actually,

“Since 2012, apart from 2017, I was with my team every year in the final. So we came there sometimes with luck in some moments, but most of the time because we had to go there, so I am probably in the moment world-record holder in the last seven years at least in winning semi-finals.

“I’m a normal human being, so if I would sit in the room and think it’s all about me, I’m the reason, if I would see myself as a ‘loser’ or whatever, then we all would have a problem, but I don’t see it like this.”

He added: “I think there can be moments that are lucky and unlucky and in the few finals I was part of we were never on the lucky side, it’s true, but I cannot change that.”