Bundesliga club ‘roasts’ Manchester United for not being in the Champions League next season

Premier League stalwarts Manchester United did not have a satisfactory 2018-19 campaign, as a result of which they also failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men finished sixth in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who qualified for the UCL along with Europa League Champions Chelsea, Premier League runners-up Liverpool and Manchester City, the Premier League champions.

Meanwhile, over at the Bundesliga, we had the top-four teams – Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen – qualifying for the competition.

In case anyone forgot… pic.twitter.com/fH9pTaZYWy — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) May 30, 2019

Leverkusen had put out a post with the images of wing wizard Leon Bailey training, to which an enthusiastic fan replied, asking them to ensure that they win the Champions League.

Please win UCL next year — Jamie (@Immobileismydad) May 29, 2019

The club’s twitter handle then egged on the fan, asking him to imagine what it would be like if Leverkusen was in the finals of the tournament to be held in Istanbul next year.

That’s when a Manchester United fan, probably forgetting that his club won’t be a part of the competition next season, replied that a UCL final match up against Leverkusen sounds good. Oops.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Man Utd final

Winner gets the trophy🤭 — = (@Beckz_SZN) May 30, 2019

And he immediately got schooled by the Bundesliga side’s Twitter handle as he was reminded that United will not be part of Europe’s elite competition next season.

Well that can’t be a UCL final next year because only one of us is in the competition… 🤭🤭 https://t.co/A11nvVtj73 — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) May 30, 2019

The banter continued when the fan said that he thought the two clubs were friends, to which the Leverkusen handle replied that even friends ‘roast’ each other at times.

We are! Friends roast each other sometimes 😅😜 — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) May 30, 2019

Leverkusen clinched their UCL berth in style on the final matchday of the Bundesliga, defeating Hertha Berlin 5-1 to climb to fourth on the table.

Earlier in the season, the German club crashed out of the Europa League in the round-of-32, losing to Russian side FC Krasnodar on away goals.