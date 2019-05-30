How Arsenal can still qualify for UCL next season despite losing UEL final to Chelsea

Arsenal fans must have been dejected after their side lost 4-1 to Chelsea in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) final, but there is still a way they can qualify for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) next season.

The chances of it happening are rather bleak, and would quite frankly take a miracle, but they are nonetheless possible, and allows fans to dream.

Thanks to the guys at Football London, we now have a situation in which should one team be disallowed to contest the UCL tournament next season, Arsenal would take their place.

That team might well be Manchester City, as the Premier League Champions are facing the possibility of missing out on UCL football next season following alleged financial irregularities stemming from their ownership.

The club is subject to investigation by a regulatory committee following a football leaks report, and if found guilty, could face the threat of not playing UCL football next season.

If that does happen, then Arsenal would be next in line to make it through to the UCL by virtue of their fifth position in the Premier League, and they would replace Man City.

City have, of course, denied the allegations, and believe that this is “clear and organised attempt to damage the club’s reputation”.