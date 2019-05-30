Eden Hazard reveals which teams he would like to face in Champions League next season with Real Madrid

Eden Hazard confirmed his plans to leave Chelsea shortly after the Europa League final. With the Belgian moving to Real Madrid, he will be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season. And now, he has revealed which team he would like to face in the European competition.

“In the next few days, my departure will be official. I think it was my last game, it’s between clubs right now, I cannot talk about it yet,” Eden Hazard told RMC Sport (via Goal).

“I hope to face Lille and Chelsea in Champions League next season.”

Both of Hazard’s previous clubs – Chelsea and Lille – will return to the Champions League group stage after a brief absence. While Chelsea secured their passage by finishing third in the Premier League, they ensured a spot in pot one by winning the UEFA Europa League. On the other hand, Lille finished second in Ligue 1 and will be in either pot three or four according to their club coefficient.

Hazard all but confirmed his departure from Chelsea soon after winning the Europa League. The Belgian stated as much in an interview with BT Sport:

“We will decide in a few days and the only target in my mind tonight was to win this final,” he told BT Sport.

“I have made my decision already and now I’m waiting on both clubs. I think it is a goodbye, but in football, you never know.

“My dream was to play in the Premier League and I have done that for one of the biggest clubs so maybe now it is the time for a new challenge.”

The Chelsea star is expected to complete a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid in the near future.